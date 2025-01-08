Israel threatens Syria’s territorial integrity, violates international law — Russian envoy

UN, January 8. /TASS/. Israel’s actions in the Golan Heights pose an imminent threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and outrageously violate the international law, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We would like to particularly emphasize the imminent threat to Syria’s territorial integrity of Israel’s illegal actions as it pursues the fait accompli policy in the occupied Golan Heights, with 500 square kilometers of Syrian land having already been captured," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria. "Israel’s actions outrageously violate the international legal decisions, including numerous decisions by the Security Council and the General Assembly. We urge Security Council colleagues, as well as representatives of the world organization’s secretariat, to provide a fair assessment of what is going on," Nebenzya said.

"Israel’s air raids and shelling, as well as anarchic violence registered in many regions, instigate suffering, civilian losses, failure in the work of civil infrastructure facilities," he added.