Falling drone debris damages private house in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, January 9. /TASS/. A private house has been damaged by falling drone debris in a village in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"Last night, the Kiev regime’s forces tried to attack civilian facilities in the Krasnodar Region using drones. Falling debris damaged a gas supply pipeline being built in a private household in the village of Petrovskya in the Slavyansky District. The windows of the house were shattered and its roof was also damaged. There were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

Response teams are working at the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that nine unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed overnight over the Krasnodar Region.