Six killed, dozens injured in temple stampede in southeastern India

NEW DELHI, January 9. /TASS/. At least six people were killed and about 40 suffered injuries in a stampede after devotees rushed to get tickets to a religious festival at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the state of Andhra Pradesh in southeastern India, local authorities reported.

According to the authorities, efforts are underway to identify those killed. About 40 people have been taken to the hospital.

Earlier, hundreds of believers gathered for the festival set to begin on January 10.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials have expressed their condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.