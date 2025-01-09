Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison in Biden case

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. A court in the Central District of California has sentenced former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov to six years in prison for tax evasion and providing false information about US President Joe Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's business ties with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, according to documents published in the court's electronic database.

Smirnov will also have to pay more than $675,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service. Smirnov's lawyers sought a four-year sentence for their client. They tried to prove to the court that their client was "remorseful," had health problems, and was an American patriot.

Smirnov was detained in February 2024 and pleaded guilty in mid-December of that year to lying to the FBI, saying he had participated in meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian company Burisma in 2015-2016. He claimed that a scheme to pay $10 million in bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden was discussed then. The former FBI whistleblower also agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion.