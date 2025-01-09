Medvedev doubts Trump’s ability to swiftly resolve Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukraine crisis is unlikely to be resolved quickly, even through US President-elect Donald Trump’s mediation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I really don’t know what Trump will be able to do during his second term in office, but he surely will not let anyone get bored from the very start. The goal is clear: rapid success in resolving the Ukraine conflict looks unlikely, while the US economy continues at its own slow pace and even the fight against immigrants is not promising major victories," he wrote on Telegram.

That said, Trump’s idea of making Greenland and Canada part of the US can hardly be taken seriously, Medvedev went on to say. In his view, Trump "has simply decided to reshape the world. The plan is to create a new, Trump-style political geography and turn the present-day dull and grey globe into a bright and colorful one." "All these ideas are nothing but wild and unrealistic speculations," he noted.

"First, America is supposed to grow much larger by seizing vast Canada (and why not - it will make a good big state, and the entire continent will belong to the Yankees), as well as by taking Greenland from Denmark (it’s not clear what it really is but there is a lot of land there)," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said ironically, describing the possible train of thought of the next US president.