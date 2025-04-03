US duties may reduce world trade volume by 1% in 2025 — WTO

GENEVA, April 3. /TASS/. Import duties introduced by the US may lead to the drop by about 1% in the global merchandise trade in 2025, said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the WTO.

"Our initial estimates suggest that these measures, coupled with those introduced since the beginning of the year, could lead to an overall contraction of around 1% in global merchandise trade volumes this year," she said in the statement released by the WTO’s press service.

The vast majority of global trade still flows under the WTO's Most-Favored-Nation terms, Okonjo-Iweala stressed. "Our estimates now indicate that this share currently stands at 74%, down from around 80% at the beginning of the year," she noted, adding that "WTO members must stand together to safeguard these gains.".