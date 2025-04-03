Burkina Faso’s president to attend Victory Day celebrations in Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso has accepted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Burkina Faso’s top diplomat Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore.

"We are grateful to President Traore for accepting President Putin’s invitation to take part in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Lavrov noted.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries had "acquired a new, powerful dimension" in recent years, while the heads of state maintained regular contact.

Earlier, the top Russian diplomat held four-party talks with the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which make up the Alliance of Sahel States.