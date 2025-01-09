Paris Hilton's Malibu home burned to the ground in Los Angeles fires — news outlet

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The house of famous American TV host, actress and model Paris Hilton in Malibu has been completely destroyed by a fire in Los Angeles County, California, the TMZ news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to them, the star's house burned to the ground. Paris Hilton does not live there permanently, it is one of her properties, the news outlet noted.

The total area of the fires has reached almost 11,000 hectares and continues to grow, according to the California fire department. The fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and led to the death of at least five people. Over 175,000 electricity customers in Los Angeles County remain without power. According to forecasts of the AccuWeather consulting company, the damage and economic losses from the fires will range from $52 billion to $57 billion.

Local authorities have requested assistance from firefighters from neighboring counties and emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon and Nevada. However, none of the three fires have been located. As a result, according to CNN, the number of fires has increased to six. There is still low humidity in the area of the fires, accompanied by strong wind gusts.