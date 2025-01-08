Death toll in Los Angeles County fires rises to five — TV channel

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The number of victims of the fires that broke out in Los Angeles County, California, has risen to five people, Sheriff Robert Luna told ABC.

Earlier it was reported that two people had died.

The total area of the fires has exceeded 10,000 hectares and continues to grow, according to the California fire department. The fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. Over 930,000 electricity customers in Los Angeles County remain without power. According to forecasts of the AccuWeather consulting company, the damage and economic losses from the fires will range from $52 billion to $57 billion.

Approximately 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze. Local authorities have requested assistance from firefighters from neighboring counties and emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon and Nevada. However, none of the three fires have been located. There is still low humidity in the area of the fires, accompanied by strong wind gusts.