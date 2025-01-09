Indonesia joining BRICS to boost country’s role on global stage — lawmaker

TOKYO, January 9. /TASS/. Indonesia’s accession to BRICS as a full-fledged member will strengthen its positions on the global arena, Deputy Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Eddy Soeparno said.

"Joining BRICS is a strategic step as well as the right policy so Indonesia's position is increasingly strong and is taken into account by both the United States and Western European alliance countries, and also by the countries that are members of BRICS," the Antara news agency quoted him as saying.

The politician noted that the country’s accession to BRICS will generate investment opportunities as well as funding for government projects, ranging from infrastructure to renewable energy.

"Joining BRICS allows Indonesia to get more investors in countries whose economies have grown significantly in recent years," Soeparno explained.

The legislator noted that currently, it is necessary to finance the transition to renewable energy. "There is also an opportunity for transfer of knowledge from BRICS countries' specializations such as digitalization in India and technology in China," he added.

On January 6, the Foreign Ministry of Brazil, which assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, said that Indonesia had joined the association as a full-fledged member.

On December 23, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that one of the significant results of the BRICS Summit in Kazan was the creation of the BRICS partner country category — thirteen countries were offered this status. Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their readiness to become BRICS partners, Ushakov said, adding that from January 1, 2025, "they will officially acquire the status."

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full members of the association.