MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. By attempting counterattacks in Russia’s Kursk Region in early January, Kiev is trying to make a statement ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, but this has been an utter debacle, and these failures can no longer be concealed, Head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov told TASS.

"Naturally, these actions are carried out with an eye toward January 20 and Trump’s taking the US president’s office. Both Trump and the so-called American Deep State badly need to hard sell this Ukrainian ‘white elephant’ and this entire situation with at least some semblance of strategic and political success. <...> Western media continue to force the talking points saying that this is not a failure and that the Ukrainian army is doing great. Even in the event of a complete defeat they would keep reporting some military successes for several more weeks. But at this point, hiding defeat in this area is virtually impossible," he said.

According to the expert, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk. "Ukrainian servicemen are dying in vast numbers," Mikhailov emphasized. "Hundreds of pieces of equipment are being destroyed by our weapons now. We are closely monitoring the Western media’s attempts to ‘counter’ this: they regularly spew out headlines about the situation in the Kursk Region, always talking about some Ukrainian successes."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have made several failed attempts to counterattack the Russian army in order to stop its advances in the Kursk area. On January 6 alone, Ukraine lost up to 485 troops, with four soldiers surrendering as prisoners of war. A total of 26 Ukrainian militants have surrendered over the course of the counterattack, Russia’s security services told TASS.