MELITOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are attacking the frontline town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles, the press service of the Kamensko-Dneprovsky municipal district told TASS.

"Ukrainian troops have been shelling towns using artillery, additionally, drones are flying over the town. Several incoming hits have already been registered," the administration said.

Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.