Hunter Biden's home burns down in California wildfire

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The Malibu home of US incumbent President Joe Biden's son Hunter was completely burned down as a result of raging fires in the state of California, The Daily Mail reported.

Photos provided by the newspaper show that the $4 million property was completely torched by the fires, save for two chimneys which were left standing. The publication reports that Hunter Biden rented the house for $20,000 a month. The fire also burned down a neighboring building Hunter used to house his security service.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fires in Los Angeles County have engulfed almost 27,000 acres of land. The flames have destroyed over 1,000 buildings and caused at least five deaths. Local authorities have requested the assistance of firefighters from neighboring counties, as well as emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. However, the fire continues to rage out of control.