Top UK diplomat expects Trump to settle Ukraine conflict around Easter

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy believes that a settlement of the Ukraine conflict mediated by Donald Trump’s administration may be achieved as early as the end of April.

"Donald Trump is not yet in power. I think the indications are, from what I’ve seen over the last few days, a slight pushback on this sense that somehow a deal will be achieved on January 21, I think that’s now unlikely," the top British diplomat said, speaking of Trump’s pre-election vow to settle the Ukrainian conflict in one day should he return to the White House. "And we’re hearing this, actually, the timetable’s moved down somewhat […] towards Easter," the Guardian quoted him as saying.

In 2025, Catholics, Protestants and Russian Orthodox celebrate Easter on the same day, April 20.

In the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, Republican Trump defeated his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. He will be inaugurated as the United States’ 47th president on January 20, 2025.

During his presidential campaign, the politician repeatedly stressed his plans to settle the Ukraine conflict in mere days as well as halt all ongoing wars in the world in general. Trump did not back down on his electoral vow after the election results were announced either.

During a January 7 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he hopes that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject of the Ukraine conflict, among other issues, will take place much earlier than six months following his inauguration. Additionally, according to Trump, "it was always understood" that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member. He branded the Ukrainian crisis as the failure of incumbent US President Joe Biden and cautioned against the threat of escalating the conflict further.