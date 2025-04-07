Millionth foreigner receives Russian electronic visa on April 5 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The millionth foreigner, a Chinese citizen, received the Russian e-visa on April 5, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"On April 5, the millionth foreigner received a unified electronic visa. It was a Chinese citizen who intended to visit Russia for tourist purposes," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the number of e-visas issued to citizens of 64 eligible foreign countries since the launch of the project on August 1, 2023 was 78% of the number of visas of all other categories issued to citizens of all foreign countries combined during the same period. "This result indicates the undoubted success of the project and the great demand for a unified electronic visa among foreign citizens due to the simplicity and convenience of its processing," the Foreign Ministry added.