Russia seeks to increase its contribution into UN peacekeeping activities — mission

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. Russia is paying effort to increase its contribution into the peacekeeping activities of the United Nations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"The Russian Federation, as a contributor of military contingents, is seeking to increase its contribution into the UN’s peacekeeping activities. At present, under the auspices of the Defense Ministry, military observers and staff officers are fulfilling their duty in [peacekeeping] missions in the Central African Republic, West Sahara, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Middle East, South Sudan and Cyprus," she told a UN Security Council meeting on peacekeeping operations.

"Russia is making its contribution into the training of military peacekeepers, including foreigners, in accordance with training programs for staff officers and military observers certified by the UN Secretariat. Our country has unique expertise in the professional training of blue helmets, which we are ready to share," she said.