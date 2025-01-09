Kremlin urges waiting for Brussels' response to Armenia’s EU initiative — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The European Union handles processes on the organization’s membership autonomously, so it is necessary to wait for Brussels’ reaction to Armenia’s initiative to join the EU, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, when answering a question by TASS.

"We are aware that it is the European Union, which initiates membership processes. We need to understand what stance the European Union has on this," the spokesman said.

He also recalled Turkey’s experience, with the country having been pursuing the course towards EU membership for many years, but "seeing no particular reciprocity from Brussels." "A lot of things need to be analyzed and understood there, and in practice it is necessary to rely on the working mechanisms, working integration formats, which have already proved themselves and continue to serve the peoples of the countries that participate in them," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.