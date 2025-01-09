DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. Russian artillery strikes have wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold near the city of Kurakhovo set up by the Kiev troops fleeing the area, a security source told TASS.

"The remnants of the enemy forces that have fled the city are now establishing strongholds between the settlements of Andreyevka, Konstantinopol and Ulakly west of Kurakhovo. Massive artillery strikes have destroyed one of such strongholds in the Andreyevka area," he said.

According to the official, the Ukrainian armed forces are seeking to strengthen their positions west of Kurakhovo.