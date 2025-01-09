Putin to only welcome Trump’s will to seek contact — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will only welcome US President-elect Donald Trump maintaining his determination to contact him after his inauguration on January 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In case [Trump’s] political will to resume high-level contacts after he takes office persists, then, of course, President Putin will only welcome this," the spokesman said.

Peskov recalled that the Russian president repeatedly stated his readiness for dialogue as well as the need for this.

Earlier, Trump said that he would like to hold talks with Putin and suggested that this could happen in the first six months after he officially assumes office. So far, no requests for such contact have been received from the American side, Peskov said.