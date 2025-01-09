Russia eyes discussion of EU accession in Armenia as start of withdrawal from EAEU

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia considers the discussion on the bill of accession to the EU in Armenia as the start of its exit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We are viewing the start of the discussion on the bill of launching the process of entry into the European Union in Armenia as the beginning of Armenia’s exit from the EAEU," Overchuk said. "The Russian Federation will establish its economic policy in respect of Armenia with consideration of this circumstance," he noted.

"In the meantime, this is the sovereign choice of the Republic of Armenia and she definitely has the right to it," Overchuk added.