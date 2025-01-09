MELITOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. The seizure of Kurakhovo, Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will enable Russian troops to progress in the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region and move towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region, says Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans.

"The capture of Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, and Velikaya Novosyolka provides an opening to push forward via a broad front to liberate the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region, as well as expand into southern and southeastern parts of the Dnepropetrovsk Region. These three settlements are Ukrainian forces’ primary strongholds in this sector," Rogov told TASS.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian defenses in the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region were not structured to counter a Russian advance from the east.

"The Ukrainian forces were preparing to counter an advance only from the south; they did not anticipate strikes from the east, let alone from the north.

Right now, they are hastily constructing fortifications on this new direction. The breakthrough of defenses near Gulyaypolye and Orekhov may occur much sooner than one might predict," the official said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Kurakhovo on January 6.