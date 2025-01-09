Bankruptcy moratorium for Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator extended until May 9

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The final moratorium on bankruptcy of Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, is extended as a matter of exception until May 9, 2025, the court of the Swiss Canton of Zug said.

"The final moratorium on the repayment of debts of Nord Stream 2 AG was extended as matter of exception until May 9, 2025 by decision of the Cantonal Court of Zug EN 2022 2 of January 9, 2025. Nord Stream 2 AG is obliged to repay the total amount to all minor creditors within 60 days from receiving this decision and send relevant receipts of payment to the Cantonal Court of Zug," the Court said.

If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator fails to comply with this period, it will be recognized bankrupt without setting a grace period. Transliq AG will continue acting as the temporary administrator of Nord Stream 2 AG.