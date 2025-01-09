UK top brass announces plans to deliver 30,000 drones to Ukrainian army

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. The international drone coalition for Ukraine will deliver 30,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Ukrainian army, UK Defense Secretary John Healey and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday.

The British Defense Ministry said in a press release that "funding for the new 30,000 drones comes from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden."

The Drone Capability Coalition was set up in November last year by the United Kingdom and Latvia to support Ukraine with uncrewed surveillance and attack capabilities. Some other countries have also joined it.

The Drone Capability Coalition’s Common Fund has raised a total of 73 million British pounds ($90 million) to date, of which the United Kingdom has invested 15 million British pounds.