Indonesia to use BRICS membership to boost exports of mining products — official

TOKYO, January 9. /TASS/. Indonesia will use its membership in BRICS to exports of mining products, Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Yuliot Tanjung, announced.

"We can utilize BRICS members for our markets such as India and China; they have large populations with large potential," he said as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The official noted that he is "still studying the likely impact of Indonesia's official BRICS membership on domestic mining."

On January 6, Brazil, as the holder of the BRICS presidency this year, announced that Indonesia has officially become a member of the bloc.

The leaders of the member countries of the community approved the candidacy of this state at the summit, which was held in Johannesburg in August 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that from 2025, a number of states including Indonesia will join BRICS as partner countries of the community. Other partners of the association are Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.