LUGANSK, July 29. /TASS/. A delegation from China, headed by prominent Chinese entrepreneur Li Zhiyuan, paid a working visit to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). According to LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik, China plans to invest in several sectors of the region’s economy.

"A delegation from China, led by Li Zhiyuan, a major business owner in China, visited our region on a working trip. During the meeting with Chinese business partners, we outlined priority areas for cooperation. Currently, projects are being developed across several sectors of the economy. These initiatives will aim to create new jobs, increase tax revenues, and modernize domestic businesses. As a result, they will improve the quality of life for our residents. <…> Mr. Li noted that Lugansk has strong investment potential and that Chinese businesses are ready to invest in our region," he wrote.

Pasechnik added that the LPR’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Govtvin signed a memorandum with representatives of the Chinese delegation. This, he said, "elevates the republic to the international level" and will contribute to "streamlined coordination in the implementation of investment projects.".