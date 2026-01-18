Death toll from shopping mall fire in Pakistan’s Karachi rises to five, injured — to 20

ISLAMABAD, January 18. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi has risen to five, with 20 others injured, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing local authorities.

Earlier, the outlet said that three people died and seven others were wounded. The blaze broke out on the first floor of the shopping complex, which is located in a densely populated area of the city.

According to rescue officials, by Sunday morning the fire had been contained by 30%. Twenty fire crews are working at the scene. There is a high risk that the building could collapse.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical wiring in one of the shops. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.