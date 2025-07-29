{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
China, the US tariff extend tariff benefits for three months more — radio

This statement was made after the two-day talks in Stockholm headed by US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Deputy Prime Minister of China He Lifeng
STOCKHOLM, July 29. /TASS/. The United States and China extended their "tariff truce" for three month more after talks in Stockholm, the Sveriges Radio said.

"The United States and China agreed to extend the effect of tariff benefits. This statement was made after the two-day talks in Stockholm headed by US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Deputy Prime Minister of China He Lifeng," the radio station said.

Representatives of the US and China announced a mutual reduction of tariffs for 90 days according to results of talks in Geneva on May 10-11 (down to 30% for Chinese goods exported to the US and 10% for US goods supplied to China). The deadline of the transaction expired on August 12. Negotiations in Stockholm were held on July 28 and 29.

Aeroflot made 172 flights from Moscow out of 216 planned for today
The call center is functioning normally and the waiting time on the line is less than a minute at present, Aeroflot said
Multinational and multi-religious Syria may cease to exist — former top diplomat
According to Karin Kneissl, Syria has been in a state of collapse since 2011
Russia stands alone in resisting Western dictate, lawmaker says
The parliamentarian warned that international law is being threatened by this Western-imposed "rules-based order"
The Netherlands declares two Israeli ministers personae non gratae — TV
The document states that Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir "have repeatedly contributed to inciting violence against the Palestinian population"
Macron’s remarks make earlier call with Putin ineffective — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia "is open to dialogue with any country, including European nations"
Russian deputy foreign minister sees defense spending of NATO countries as ‘staggering’
According to Alexander Grushko, the money for this comes from taxpayers.
Durov leaves Paris court after 9-hour questioning
Pavel Durov declined to comment to reporters waiting outside
Germany is actively participating in hysterical Russophobia, Kremlin spokesman says
"This is clearly not in the interests of the peoples of European countries," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian court sentences Paraguayan mercenary Carvallo to 24 years in prison
In October 2023, armed with automatic rifles, heavy firearms, explosives and military equipment, he illegally crossed into the Kursk Region
Russian government introduced gasoline export ban for producers by August 31
The decision was applicable to non-producers only before
Russian, Yemeni diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Yemeni dialogue
The high-ranking diplomats also discussed prospects for developing traditionally friendly Russian-Yemeni relations
UK Prime minister set to present plan to recognize Palestine this week — newspaper
According to the article, seven cabinet members are pressuring the prime minister to recognize the Palestinian state
Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses over 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day
Russia will not have significant macroeconomic effects if EU rejects its oil
Europe was consistently withdrawing from becoming the key selling market for Russian energy resources, Dmitry Kuznetsov from the Gaidar Institute said
Russian diplomat slams E3 position on Iranian nuclear program as irrational
Mikhail Ulyanov said that he doesn’t think that it was a mere coincidence that Israel’ strikes were conducted on the following day after an anti-Iranian resolution had been passed under the E3 pressure
Typhoon Co-May to hit Shanghai on July 29-31
Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction
Medvedev responds to new Trump ultimatum with stark warning
"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," Dmitry Medvedev
France launches investigation into potential contract to kill Netanyahu's lawyer
It is noted that Rudy Terranova was detained by police on July 21 as part of the investigation into this case
Russian stock market plunging amid Trump’s statements
The yuan accelerated to 11.207 rubles
What Trump will do when ultimatum on Ukraine expires is anyone’s guess — British columnist
According to the report, despite a toughening of America's stance on the timeframe for reaching an agreement, the consequences of ignoring it remain unclear
Russia continues special op, would like to protect its interests peacefully — Kremlin
"The Russian side remains committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and to ensuring our interests in the course of this settlement," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin takes note of Trump’s statement about shortened deadline for agreement on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov added that he "would like to avoid commenting on" the US leader’s remark
EU roads unfit for troop, gear movement in war with Russia — newspaper
European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas proposes spending at least 17 billion euros on revamping European transport infrastructure in order to improve military mobility
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Aeroflot flights after IT system disruption
On July 29, 93% of flights from Moscow and back are planned to operate as initially scheduled
Press review: US shortens deadline on Kiev peace as EU eases terms in Trump trade deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 29th
Opera singer Maksakova-Igenbergs put on international wanted list
She is charged with calling for actions against Russia and evading her obligations under the Russian foreign agents law
Kiev regime loses almost 3,900 troops, mercenaries near LPR in one week — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted the most damage, Andrey Marochko added
Netanyahu discusses Iranian issue with Putin — PM’s office
According to the Kremlin press service, during the telephone conversation with Netanyahu, Putin emphasized Moscow’s willingness to engage in efforts to seek a negotiated resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue
Trump says he 'got along' with Putin, deal on Ukraine could still happen
For now, according to the US president, Ukraine settlement talks haven’t made any meaningful progress
Russia to take strict approach to Western proposals to restore relations — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia now knows only too well what the West’s words really cost
Vucic’s government "hanging by thread" — Austrian ex-foreign minister
"Vucic makes dramatic statements about an alleged coup d’etat being prepared against him, then suddenly shifts to a much friendlier tone towards Brussels in his next remarks," Karin Kneissl noted
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
EU cannot fulfil promise to invest $600 bln in US economy — Politico
According to the report, all the funds will go to the US from the private and not from the public sector, and Brussels has no authority over it
China intends to invest in Lugansk People’s Republic’s economy
A delegation from China, led by Li Zhiyuan, a major business owner in China, visited the region on a working trip
Houthis take ten sailors from ship they sank to Yemen, Russian national among them
According to one of the sailors, the ship’s captain did not respond to the Houthi’s signals to stop and did not notify the crew about that
Russia as USSR’s successor has right to veto Austria joining NATO — ex-foreign minister
According to Karin Kneissl, the Treaty for the re-establishment of an independent and democratic Austria, signed by the four victorious powers on May 15, 1955, "also serves as the legal basis for neutrality"
FACTBOX: Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after hacker attack paralyzes IT systems
The airline has cancelled 49 round-trip flights to and from Moscow
Zelensky signs law allowing Ukrainians over age 60 to enlist in army
Deputy Irina Gerashchenko noted that the law does not clearly specify how the approval procedure for candidates would work, opening the door for potential abuses
Trump gains upper hand over EU, puts pressure on Britain — expert on meeting with Starmer
Andrey Koshkin noted that Trump’s overarching approach appears to be one of exerting influence broadly
Senior US army officer proposes purchasing Commander Islands from Russia to confront China
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffery Fritz believes that such a deal would make it possible to strengthen US security and "reaffirm American leadership" in the region
Putin-Trump meeting still not on substantive agenda — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US leader stated he was no longer interested in speaking with his Russian counterpart, though he did not clarify what type of discussions he was referring to or their potential topics
Trump's trade deal 'squashes' Europe, Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev noted that although the US leader was inconsistent in his statements and moves, he was quite consistent in one thing: he "aggressively advances his country’s economic interests"
Downed drone in Minsk was stuffed with TNT, shrapnel, say investigators
The drone’s fragments damaged several passenger cars
Russia, South Africa have great cooperation opportunities and need to use them — analyst
According to the researcher, South Africa and Russia are currently being affected by events taking place around the world
China welcomes thaw in Russia-US ties — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Both Russia and the United States are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and powers that have an influence on the international situation, Guo Jiakun pointed out
Two deminers killed while defusing drone in Russia’s Rostov Region
Earlier, air defenses thwarted drone attacks on the towns of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Salsk and Volgodonsk
Normalization between Moscow, Washington losing traction — Kremlin spokesman
"The process of the normalization of relations is proceeding, so to say, neither good nor bad," Dmitry Peskov said
Former UK ambassador 'not entirely sure' US thought through its Russia-sanctions plan
Exactly what the sanctions could look like remains to be seen as Trump hasn’t been too clear about the issue, according to Tony Brenton
Ukraine gets drones, armored personnel carriers from Latvia
In 2019, Finland and Latvia initiated a program to introduce a modern armored vehicle, which also involves Sweden and Germany
Normalization of Russia-US relations require impetus on both sides — Kremlin
Russia continues to be interested and hopes that the process will gain momentum, Dmitry Peskov said
Norwegian charge d'affaires handed protest note over restrictions against Russian vessels
In the note, it said that Norway must faithfully fulfill its obligations to Russia under the 1976 fisheries agreement
Russia encircles Konstantinovka in DPR as Ukrainian commanders flee — expert
As soon as Konstantinovka is captured, Russian troops will get access to Slavyansk, Yan Gagin, a military and political expert from the DPR, said
Russian army prevents attempt by Ukrainian troops to land on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region
"Russian fighters spotted four enemy boats and immediately opened fire on them," Governor Vladimir Saldo specified
Russia fighting against entire West alone — Lavrov
"So, Russia must not lapse into or show weakness," the Russian foreign minister said
Ukrainian strikes kill 24 Russian civilians, leave over 130 injured in past week — envoy
The majority of casualties in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Krasnodar regions
Ukrainian troops flee Kharkov Region’s Radkovka after Russian army strikes — expert
The Russian military is mopping up the area near the village and conducting demining operations
Lukashenko, Putin to agree on a meeting soon — Lukashenko’s press secretary
"Some topics should not be discussed over the phone", Natalia Eismont said
EU suspends financial aid to Ukraine over anti-corruption agency debacle
The suspension primarily affects the ERA program, which was to provide 17.2 billion euro in emergency loans, and the Ukraine Facility program, which was to allocate 12.5 billion euro in financial support
Russia fights West all by itself, plus dialogue with 'reasonable' voices: Lavrov weighs in
The top Russian diplomat said that he sees Nazism making a comeback in the West
Putin's words about Russian Navy serve to remind Berlin of Russia's potential — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia was ready to ensure its security and interests, especially in the Baltic region
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Drone debris damaged railroad tracks in the town of Salsk in the Rostov Region, causing delays in train traffic, which has now been restored
Trump eats von der Leyen, EU in bad deal with US — Orban
"The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, while the president of the European Commission is a lightweight," the Hungarian PM emphasized
Putin tells Netanyahu he is ready to help in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program
Israel fundamentally does not accept Iran's sovereign right to develop civilian nuclear energy, since it assumes that Tehran will use the acquired technologies for military purposes
US not gaining access to Brazil's mineral resources — president
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, only 30% of Brazil's territory has been explored so far, with the rest still to be developed jointly with partners
Rostec calls Solntsepek flamethrower joker in card deck
TOS-1A effectiveness was numerously confirmed in the zone of the special military operation
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Drone that fell in Minsk is stray long-range helicopter assembled in Ukraine — expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the drone is a typical representative of a simplest technology
Man who opened fire in central Manhattan dead — police
The police specified that the situation is under control
Zelensky signs law expanding Ukraine Security Service
The law also authorizes SBU officers to use weapons and combat vehicles for the sake of defense
IN BRIEF: What is known about drone incident in Minsk
The Belarusian defense ministry said that no one was hurt
Indian ambassador defends Russian oil purchases
Indian refineries are buying feedstock in more than thirty countries, including Russia
French Prime Minister calls conclusion of EU-US trade agreement ‘dark day’ for EU
"The agreement is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, went to subordination to the United States," Francois Bayrou said
Russian agency says US, UK convened meeting where participants agreed Zelensky must leave
All the participants of the meeting agreed that the issue was long overdue, the agency said
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Ukrainian army tests new Western UAVs with daily attacks on southern Russia — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, Western countries claim that Vladimir Zelensky independently decides to target residential areas of cities, but the drone systems supplied to Kiev operate through Starlink
Apple closing store in China for first time amid losing leadership on smartphone market
According to data provided by the IDC analytical company, Huawei supplied 12.5 mln smartphones to the Chinese market in the second quarter of this year, taking an 18.1% market share, and becoming a top sales leader
ISS deorbiting program to take about two and a half years — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov arrived in Houston, Texas, for the first meeting in eight years between the heads of the Russian and American space agencies
Russian drone units destroy three firing positions of Ukrainian armed forces
Servicemen of the Second Separate Artillery Brigade used Lancet drones to identify and destroy the crew of an enemy D-30 howitzer, as well as a self-propelled artillery system
Next decade will be difficult, partially because of NATO — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that there are no longer potential threats, but real security problems, of course, around Ukraine
Attempts to cast Russia as an enemy contradict interests of EU nations — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Germany has been very actively involved in "whipping up hysterical Russophobia across the European continent"
Major changes may occur within Ukraine during Trump's ‘ultimatum’ period — Kneissl
Former Austrian foreign minister added that no significant changes in bilateral relations between Moscow and Kiev should be expected during this time
Questions remain about inclination of Russian space station’s orbit — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov did not specify which orbital inclination options are currently being considered
Iran warns it will respond to any new Israeli, US attacks — Iran’s foreign minister
According to Abbas Araghchi, during the 12-day war, the US and Israel were indeed able to cripple Iran's nuclear infrastructure, but they did not diminish Tehran's determination to continue enriching uranium
Russia to shutter 20 crossings on Ukraine border on August 1
The list includes 13 road and 7 railroad crossings
Medvedev responds to US senator’s demand to 'get to peace table'
"Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved," Dmitry Medvedev emphasized
Regime change would force more than just Zelensky to flee Ukraine — former top diplomat
Karin Kneissl said that many other Ukrainian military commanders and other individuals could face the same prospects
Trump says he has standing invitation to visit China
"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi," the US president added
German lawmaker says EU-US deal should never become reality
Anton Hofreiter expressed the opinion that the EU has once again shown weakness
European Commission warns Kiev about potential suspension of financial aid — newspaper
According to FAZ, the warning was issued following an attempt on July 21 to strip Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of their independence
Russian army takes control of five-km-long border section after liberating Temirovka
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian army is building up on its success in this frontline area
Ukrainian army retreats from Boikovka in Donetsk region to third defensive line — expert
"In Boikovka, Ukrainian militants had been suffering heavy casualties over a long period of time," Andrey Marochko said
US leader 'frustrated' by EU inactivity during trade talks — newspaper
According to the report, over the first 13 virtual and in-person meetings between the EU authorities and the US administration, Brussels did not make Washington a single offer
Russia’s Rostov nuke plant continues to operate normally amid reports of drone attack
"All of the plant's four power units are connected to the grid at a power level based on the dispatch load schedule," the statement reads
Trump announces plans to reduce 50-day deadline for deal on Ukraine
According to the US leader, a deal could have been reached four to five times
Five people, including police officer, killed in Manhattan shooting — TV
Among the dead is a New York police officer
Kiev begins to target ZNPP environs, not facility itself — Russian diplomat
"Most Western countries are well aware that the Ukrainian side was the one that struck the ZNPP," Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
US to monitor ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand — prime minister
Ukraine suspends its commitments under Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe
Apart from that, participants in the meeting decided to step up efforts to terminate a number of international agreements with Russia and Belarus, as well as within the CIS
Russian military success, Kiev’s weakness may enable conflict end before 2026 — expert
Steve Gill noted that the European "coalition of the willing" to provide further military and financial aid to Kiev is fraying, while Western media acknowledge that Zelensky has lost control of the domestic situation
Russian troops start battles for liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR head
The Ukrainian battlegroup has found itself in a very difficult situation in that frontline area, Denis Pushilin noted
