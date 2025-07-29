Zelensky signs law allowing Ukrainians over age 60 to enlist in army

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law increasing the age limit for military service, potentially allowing seniors over 60 to enlist, the website of the Verkhovna Rada parliament said.

On July 16, the Rada adopted the law in the second reading by 306 votes. Deputy Irina Gerashchenko explained that it would allow those who have already turned 60 to sign a contract for military service. She noted that the law does not clearly specify how the approval procedure for candidates would work, opening the door for potential abuses. The procedures will be defined in by-laws, which must be adopted within three months after the law enters into force.

Mobilization and draft age in Ukraine

Currently, men from 25 to 60 years old are subject to conscription in Ukraine. General mobilization was announced in February 2022, its rules have been significantly tightened since May last year, and many categories of conscripts have lost benefits and postponements. Nevertheless, the country has significant difficulties with recruiting and is trying to recruit those who are not subject to compulsory conscription.

Against the background of the discussion about a possible new lowering of the draft age (the government has already reduced it once: until April 2024, men from 27 to 60 were subject to conscription), in February, the Defense Ministry started recruiting men from 18 to 24. They are promised high salaries, educational and other benefits, but the condition of the contract is mandatory service in infantry brigades that are on the front line.