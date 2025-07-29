Laos grateful to Russia for help in clearing country of war debris, says Lao president

HANOI, July 29. /TASS/. Laos highly appreciates Russia's assistance in clearing the country of war debris, Lao President and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Thongloun Sisoulith told TASS in an interview.

In recent years, Russia has dispatched expert teams to Laos "to help clear unexploded ordnance left from US airstrikes during the war," the Lao leader noted. "These remnants of war continue to cause suffering and casualties among the Lao people to this day," he said ahead of his official visit to Russia which is expected to take place between July 30 and August 1.

Russia's assistance in neutralizing unexploded ordnance demonstrates that Russia and Laos are working well together in humanitarian field, the Lao president said. "The Lao people have always remembered and deeply appreciated the noble and generous spirit of the Russian government and people, an enduring bond that will never be forgotten," he emphasized.

The president also said Laos was happy to participate in the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. "This is a significant event in the history of the Russian people and of humanity worldwide. The Lao People's Democratic Republic was deeply honored to send a military contingent to participate in the parade at Red Square as part of this momentous Victory Day celebration," he said.