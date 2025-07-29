IMF projects global inflation to decline to 4.2% in 2025

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. Global core inflation is projected to decline to 4.2% in 2025 and further to 3.6% in 2026, according to the July update to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook report.

The report stated that global core inflation is expected to fall to 4.2% in 2025 and to 3.6% in 2026. This overall trend masks considerable differences across countries - inflation in the United States is forecast to remain above target levels, while in other major economies it is expected to be more subdued, the document said. Back in April, IMF analysts had anticipated that global core inflation would decrease to 4.3% this year and to 3.6% next year.

The Fund believes that Washington’s introduction of tariffs may contribute to rising inflation in the United States during the second half of 2025. In other countries, however, US tariffs are expected to serve as a factor "reducing inflationary pressures." According to the IMF’s forecast, inflation in the United States will still exceed the 2% target in 2026, whereas inflation in the euro area is projected to follow a more restrained trajectory.

IMF experts identified weakening demand for energy and a decline in energy prices as key contributors to the global disinflationary trend.