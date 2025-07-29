Putin's words about Russian Navy serve to remind Berlin of Russia's potential — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's statements on plans to outfit the Russian Navy with cutting-edge equipment are an additional reminder to Germany that the country is able to guarantee its security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing on Monday.

"It has at least once again reminded them of our country's potential to ensure its security and interests, especially in the Baltic, a region so important to us," Peskov said, commenting on the German authorities’ recent aggressive rhetoric towards Russia and answering a question about whether they would take notice of the Russian president’s words.

Earlier, German Defense Ministry Spokesman Kenneth Harms said that Berlin had taken note of Putin's words about plans to equip the Russian Navy with the most modern equipment and armament.

On July 27, Putin said that Russia would continue outfitting its Navy with the most advanced equipment and raising the combat preparedness of its personnel as he oversaw the sweeping naval maneuvers July Storm via a video link.