Putin says briefed Modi on Ukraine situation yesterday

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that yesterday evening he briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation surrounding the settlement in Ukraine, as well as on the dialogue with the United States regarding the issue.

"Yesterday evening, we had an opportunity to discuss in detail the developments in Ukraine and our efforts, together with some other partners, including the United States, to find a peaceful resolution to this crisis," Putin said during official talks with Modi within the program of his state visit to India.

The Russian president thanked the Indian prime minister for the invitation, as well as "for yesterday's very pleasant evening and for the friendly yet meaningful and useful discussions."