RDIF, India’s Yadu Corporation to launch joint investment platform

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and India’s diversified Yadu Corporation have agreed to establish a joint investment platform for bilateral export and investment projects between Russia and India. The announcement was made during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, RDIF’s press service reported.

The platform will support projects in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals (including the export of vaccines, molecules, and medical devices), green energy and infrastructure solutions, the consumer sector, real estate, agriculture, as well as components and equipment for LNG transportation and storage. "The strategic goal is to strengthen long-term economic cooperation between Russia and India, expand access to innovation, and support the development of sustainable international supply chains," RDIF said.

Pilot projects in biotechnology and green energy are expected to be launched in the coming months.

"The joint investment platform will create conditions for the accelerated development and global scaling of advanced medical solutions — from vaccines and new molecules to high-tech medical devices. This partnership will reinforce the scientific and industrial potential of both countries and help bring vital innovations more effectively to international markets, much as RDIF and our Indian partners did during the coronavirus pandemic through cooperation in the production and global promotion of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.