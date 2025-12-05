Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing growth in its key indices at the start of the main trading session on Friday. The yuan is declining in early trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.18%, reaching 2,661.83 and 1,089.42 points respectively. The yuan fell by 7.7 kopecks compared with the previous closing level, trading at 10.625 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX index had slowed its growth to 2,658.26 points (+0.04%), while the RTS index stood at 1,087.96 points (+0.04%). At the same time, the yuan had eased its decline to 10.686 rubles (-1.55 kopecks).