Almaz-Antey to display medical equipment at 'Healthcare-2025' exhibition

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Concern will showcase its latest domestically produced products for radiodiagnostic imaging and dentistry at the international exhibition ‘Healthcare-2025’ in Moscow from December 8 to 11, the concern’s press service reported.

"The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Concern will take part in the international exhibition 'Healthcare-2025', held in Moscow as part of the scientific and practical forum 'Russian Health Care Week'. The concern will present modern high-tech domestically produced medical equipment for diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation, and dentistry," the press service informed.

The concern will present for the first time its own in-house produced X-ray power supply unit, a crucial element for diagnostic complexes that ensures stable operation and independence from foreign components.

Full-scale models of the new-generation R-600 series radiodiagnostic equipment will be shown, including the universal radiodiagnostic unit Uniarm, the digital radiodiagnostic complex Uniarm Fluorograph, and the remotely controlled radiodiagnostic complex with tomosynthesis Polidiagnost.

Another new product will be the multifunctional milling and grinding center Triumphus Optima, designed for producing dental prosthetic constructions and implant components.

The optical surgical navigation system Multitrack will also be demonstrated.