DOHA, December 5. /TASS/. At least 25,000 refugees from Ukraine are faced with losing their right to reside in Israel due to the delay in extending the protection program and issuing a residence permit, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported.

According to the daily, the validity term of work and stay permits in Israel expires in December and then tens of thousands of Ukrainians would be faced with deportation to their homeland. As of today, the Israeli government has not decided whether to prolong the program and this issue is still under debates.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina told The Washington Post daily earlier that the US authorities were preparing to deport about 80 Ukrainians on charges of violating the American law. On November 18, the State Border Service of Ukraine announced that 50 Ukrainians deported from the United States arrived in the country and many of them faced immediate mobilization.

General mobilization has been repeatedly announced and extended in Ukraine since February 2022. On May 18, 2024, the law on toughening mobilization came into force in the country, making the drafting of hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians possible. The country’s authorities are doing everything in their power to prevent men of draft age from dodging military service.