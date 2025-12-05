MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South forces have destroyed 36 dugouts, seven drone control centers, and two Starlink terminals of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 servicemen in 24 hours. Combined arms units and crews of attack unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed three combat armored vehicles, 20 automobiles, an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar, an electronic warfare station, and four supply depots. In the Kramatorsk and Seversk directions, unmanned aerial systems troops hit seven enemy UAV command centers, 36 dugouts, and two Starlink satellite communications terminals," Astafyev said.