Putin, Modi kick off Russia-India talks

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began official talks at Hyderabad House, the government residence in New Delhi, after shaking hands and posing for a joint photo.

The two leaders had already held an informal meeting the day before, discussing a wide range of issues of mutual interest in a friendly atmosphere.

Now, Russia and India are launching formal negotiations with the participation of delegates. After brief personal exchanges between the leaders, the talks will continue with other officials joining the discussions.