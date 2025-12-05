Russia, India negotiating upgrading Indian Air Force Su-30 fighters — official

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi are negotiating the supply of components for the Sukhoi Su-30 multirole fighters operated by the Indian Air Force, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Zvezda TV channel.

"Since the Soviet period to the present day, we have traditionally been upgrading the line of our fighter aircraft. In particular, the Indian Air Force currently has in service the Su-30 fighter, which requires another round of modernization. We are indeed engaged in dialogue on this issue," he told reporters. As for the deliveries of advanced systems, he added, Russia will assess India’s corresponding interest, as the Russian side is willing to supply them.

The official added that Moscow is also interested in getting industrial components from New Delhi, as India has an advanced high-tech manufacturing industry. "So, when we submit our requests and orders for the production of parts, assemblies, and components here, we are always confident of receiving quality items at a competitive price," Manturov said.