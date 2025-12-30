Russia's budget deficit will not exceed planned 2.6% of GDP in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit will not exceed the planned 2.6% of GDP this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Budget deficit will amount to approximately 2.6% of GDP by the end of 2025 as planned," he said.

The share of oil and gas revenues in the budget will total 23% by the end of 2025, and it will decrease to 22% in 2026, the minister added.

According to the law, budget revenues in 2025 were approved at 36.562 trillion rubles, or $466 bln (16.8% of GDP, 1.94 trillion rubles lower than previously planned). Expenditures remained unchanged at 42.3 trillion rubles, or $539 bln (19.5% of GDP). Federal budget deficit reached 5.736 trillion rubles, or $73 bln (2.6% of GDP, 1.94 trillion rubles higher than previously planned).

Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in 2025 are expected at 8.7 trillion rubles, or $111 bln (336 bln rubles higher than previously planned), while non-oil and gas revenues are projected at 27.91 trillion rubles, or $356 bln (2.28 trillion rubles lower than previously planned).