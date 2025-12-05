MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. More than 7,100 people have been killed in crimes committed by the Kiev regime over the past 11 years, with some 21,000 others being injured, Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Over the past 11 years of criminal activity by the Kiev regime, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened 8,759 criminal probes. Records collected in the course of the criminal investigations showed that 7,147 civilians have been killed in Ukrainian aggression, and 20,897 citizens have been injured," the Committee said in a statement.

According to it, out of all criminal cases, 890 probes against 1,205 Ukrainian troops have been completed. Verdicts have been passed punishing 1,053 Ukrainian servicemen, with 64 of them receiving life sentences.

Crimes committed by foreign mercenaries, too, have been recorded. Over the past two weeks, criminal probes involving nine mercenaries from Argentina, Colombia, Finland, Georgia, Japan and other countries have been completed.