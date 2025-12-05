Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, December 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 80 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, wounding several civilians, the regional emergency response headquarters reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the village of Yasniye Zory came under an attack by one drone. Also, two UAVs were shot down over the district. In the village of Yasniye Zory, an FPV drone attack damaged a car and a social facility," the headquarters reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Borisovsky with 17 UAVs. In the village of Borisovka, three men were wounded in drone attacks over the day, with one of them suffering heavy wounds. The Valuisky district came under attacks by 12 Ukrainian UAVs, it said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Volokonovsky district with four drones, injuring two men. The Graivoronsky district came under bombardments by 16 munitions and attacks by 20 UAVs. A man was injured in Graivoron. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 12 Ukrainian UAVs. Air defenses shot down five Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over the Novooskolsky district, the headquarters reported.

Populated areas in the Shebekinsky district were attacked by nine Ukrainian UAVs over the past 24 hours. In the village of Belyanka, a drone attack on a truck wounded two men, it said.