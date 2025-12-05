Russia-India relations have deep historical roots — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia-India relations carry deep historical significance.

"As for our relations, they truly are of very deep historical significance," Putin said during a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "No matter how we describe them or what epithets we use, something even more important is their substance, which is very profound."

The president emphasized that Russia highly values these relations. "We see that you, Mr. Prime Minister, also pay a great deal of personal attention to this," he added.

Putin recalled that significant work has been done over the past years to develop ties between the two countries. He noted that as both states and their economies grow, opportunities for cooperation continue to expand.