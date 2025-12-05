Russia, India maintain trusting relations in military-technical sphere — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the military-technical cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi as very trusting.

"We maintain a very trusting relationship in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," the Russian leader said at talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Very much work has been done to develop ties between Moscow and New Delhi over the past years, Putin noted. "As our countries develop, and our economies develop, opportunities for our cooperation have expanded," the Russian head of state added as he referred to new spheres of cooperation opening up in the hi-tech field.

These include technology "related to the development and joint exploration in aircraft [design], space, the broader hi-tech sphere and artificial intelligence," Putin specified. "We are planning to move ahead in all these spheres," he added.