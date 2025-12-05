FACTBOX: New nighttime attack with over 40 drones targets Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 41 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the city of Temryuk, the drone attack damaged port infrastructure.

TASS has compiled the key details of the attack’s consequences.

Attack scale

- Between 11 p.m. Moscow time (8 p.m. GMT) on December 4 and 7 a.m. (4 a.m. GMT) on December 5, air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, nine UAVs each were shot down over the Samara Region and Crimea, eight over the Saratov Region, seven each over the Volgograd and Rostov regions, and one over the Krasnodar Region.

Consequences

- The attack damaged port infrastructure in Temryuk, according to the Krasnodar Region's crisis management center.

- Port personnel were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

- Thirty-two specialists and eight vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire, the crisis management center said.

- Emergency response services are continuing to work at the site.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were introduced at airports in Saratov, Krasnodar, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Sochi, Penza, Mineralnye Vody, Vladikavkaz, Magas, Grozny, and Makhachkala.