US-Ukraine talks in Miami conclude — daily

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. A meeting of the American and Ukrainian delegations in the US State of Miami has been completed, the Ukrainian news outlet Obschestvennoye. Novosti daily reported on Friday.

The Ukrainian side at the talks was represented by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov.

There were no further details provided by the daily about the meeting.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the sides discussed the essence of the proposals from the four documents on the US peace plan.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina announced earlier that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the country’s delegation to the settlement talks, would fly to the United States on December 4 for a follow-up meeting with US Presidential Envoy Witkoff.