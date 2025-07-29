MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom decided to nominate Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny for president at a secret meeting in the Alps, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement made available to TASS.

According to reports received by the SVR, US and British officials organized a secret meeting at an Alpine resort, which involved Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kirill Budanov, chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, and Valery Zaluzhny, the country’s ex-commander-in-chief who now serves as Kiev’s ambassador to London.

"The Americans and the British announced their decision to propose Zaluzhny to the Ukrainian presidency. Yermak and Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions, as well as to take their interests into account in the course of making decisions over other personnel issues," the SVR pointed out.

According to the Russian intelligence agency, "the agreement reached in the Alps sheds light onto the underlying cause of the recent scandalous attempt of the ‘president’ to restrict the powers of the local anti-corruption mechanisms." "Clearing the political field for Zaluzhny, Yermak had ‘set up’ Zelensky, convincing him that such a step would not spoil Kiev’s relations with the Western partners, but actually had created a pretext for the West to start a campaign aimed at removing the ‘expired’ president from power for his ‘encroachment upon democracy’," the statement notes.

Resetting of Ukraine-West relations

The SVR also noted that the decision "became the main condition for ‘resetting’ Kiev’s relations with the Western partners, first of all Washington, and for a continuation of the Western aid to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia."

"The meeting held and its results give a reason to address the citizens of Ukraine. Well then, elections of a new president of your country have taken place at an alpine resort. Is this really the way that you were imagining the triumph of Ukrainian ‘democracy, independence and self-determination’ you’ve been dreaming about for so long?" the Russian intelligence agency concluded.