LUGANSK, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian army took control of a five-kilometer-long section of the border after liberating the settlement of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"After seizing Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, our forces reached the administrative border of the Russian Federation, taking control of a border section about five kilometers long. According to my information, they are building up on their success there," he pointed out.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Temirovka earlier on Tuesday.