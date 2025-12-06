Putin’s visit to New Delhi highlights strengthening of alliance with India, China — expert

HAVANA, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India and his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrate the strengthening of the alliance between Moscow and New Delhi, as well as their relations with Beijing, Professor of history at the Higher Institute of International Relations of Cuba, Yosmany Fernandez Pacheco, told TASS.

"Vladimir Putin's visit to India and his talks with Narendra Modi are evidence of the strengthening of existing alliances, which can already be called historic," he said. "This is evidenced, in particular, by the convergence of the two countries' positions and views on various political and economic issues," the expert added.

"Strengthening of trade exchanges" between Russia and India have been observed for a long time now, he noted, adding that the two countries, as well as China, "consistently continue to use their own currencies in cooperation and investment projects." "Of course, this will further weaken the [US] dollar for some time," the expert said.

Fernandez Pacheco called "the search for new avenues for trade exchanges" between Russia and India one of the key points of Putin's talks in New Delhi. "This is very important, given the fact that their traditional trade routes are currently under attack by sanctions and restrictions from the collective West," he stressed.

The expert particularly emphasized the role of Moscow-New Delhi cooperation in energy and the talks between Putin and Modi on related issues. He emphasized that expanding energy cooperation is beneficial for both India and Russia.