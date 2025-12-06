Number of Ukrainian emigrants rises by 166,000 in 2025, to 5.9 million — National Bank

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The National Bank of Ukraine said that between October 3 and November 14, a total of 128,000 people have left Ukraine, bringing the number of Ukrainians who fled the country in the first nine months of 2025 to some 166,000.

According to the UN, the number of those who migrated out of Ukraine stood at 5.9 million people as of November 14, 2025, the regulator said in its macroeconomic and monetary review for December.

The national bank attributed the trend to "a permission to leave the country for men aged 18-22," which came into force on August 28.