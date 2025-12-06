{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Number of Ukrainian emigrants rises by 166,000 in 2025, to 5.9 million — National Bank

The regulator attributed the trend to "a permission to leave the country for men aged 18-22," which came into force on August 28

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The National Bank of Ukraine said that between October 3 and November 14, a total of 128,000 people have left Ukraine, bringing the number of Ukrainians who fled the country in the first nine months of 2025 to some 166,000.

According to the UN, the number of those who migrated out of Ukraine stood at 5.9 million people as of November 14, 2025, the regulator said in its macroeconomic and monetary review for December.

The national bank attributed the trend to "a permission to leave the country for men aged 18-22," which came into force on August 28.

Tags
Ukraine
US-Ukraine meeting in Florida produced no serious breakthrough — Bloomberg
"Despite the positive language, there was little indication of a major breakthrough that might signal new momentum in the talks," agency reported
Read more
Washington hopes for 'good news' on Ukrainian conflict settlement in few weeks — JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US administration has made "a lot of progress"
Read more
Euroclear to go bust if Russian asset seizure plan executed — depository head
Valerie Urbain warned that if the plan is approved at the EU summit on December 18-19, Euroclear is "ready to challenge it in court"
Read more
Rada’s decision on Russian language shows Kiev wants no peace — Russian MFA
As Maria Zakharova pointed out, the Kiev regime is thus demonstrating "signs of abnormality and madness"
Read more
Peace in Ukraine has to destroy system of anti-Russian sanctions — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban also expressed hope that the European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe by 2028 will never be implemented
Read more
Zelensky removes Yermak from national security council, supreme headquarters
The executive orders will come into force once published
Read more
Russia seeks to end war unleashed by West — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that the West had orchestrated a coup in Ukraine, while Russia had tried for eight years to resolve the issue peacefully
Read more
Phosagro more than doubles fertilizer exports to India in 11 months
Sales volumes to India in the Q3 2025 increased more than 12-fold year-on-year, CEO Alexander Gilgenberg emphasized
Read more
Kallas' claims Europe has made Ukraine stronger sound monstrous — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that from Kaja Kallas's point of view, the fewer people there are in Ukraine, the stronger and richer it is
Read more
Kremlin aide describes tone of recent Russia-US meeting as constructive, friendly
Yury Ushakov added that Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff are on good terms as they had already met six times
Read more
Russian troops dislodge larger part of Ukrainian battlegroup from Rodinskoye, says DPR
Pockets of resistance remain and Russian assault teams are suppressing them with the support of UAV operators, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Gambian-flagged tanker in distress off coast of Bulgaria after marine drone attack
According to the Maritime Administration of Bulgaria, in whose waters the tanker is anchored, the crew requested evacuation
Read more
FACTBOX: US National Security Strategy on EU disputes, Russia, abandonment of Atlas’ role
The document declares Washington’s departure from the philosophy of sole responsibility for the world order
Read more
Russia-India talks held in open, constructive atmosphere — Putin
The Russian leader expressed deep gratitude to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as to all Indian colleagues for their exceptionally warm and cordial welcome
Read more
Russia insists on fulfillment of NATO’s promises not to expand NATO eastwards — Putin
The Russian president stressed that multiple waves of NATO’s expansion have taken place, culminating in efforts to include Ukraine in the alliance
Read more
Russia says may respond to British sanctions against Main Directorate of General Staff
As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed, the British can be confident in the inevitability of such measures
Read more
EU ambassadorial meeting on expropriation of Russian assets ends with no results — source
The discussion will continue next week
Read more
Russia, India start discussing joint production of Il-114 aircraft
A memorandum on the joint production of the aircraft has already been signed between the Indian state corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, Sergey Chemezov added
Read more
Russian airlines increase passenger traffic between Russia, India by 12% in 10M
Regular flights are operated on four routes with a total frequency of 15 flights per week
Read more
Russia, India interested in collaboration on assembly of SSJ-100, Il-114-300 aircraft
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stressed that these are precisely the aircraft that meet India's requirements
Read more
Putin explains what it takes to avoid big mistakes
When asked about the potential establishment of a BRICS currency and other alternative systems of payment aimed at reducing dollar dependence, Vladimir Putin noted that "in this process there's no rush anywhere"
Read more
Russian ambassador sees attempt to disrupt Ukraine talks in Amesbury poisoning report
Andrey Kelin suggested to see who this story played into the hands of
Read more
Over 4,000 trucks stuck in traffic jam on major highway in Russia
All in all traffic jams were as long as 191 kilometers, including 135-kilometer long traffic jams in the Tver region and 56-kilometer-long – in the Novgorod region
Read more
Russia to become India’s largest supplier of fertilizers by year-end — association head
Andrey Guryev said that Russian companies have increased their fertilizer supplies to India fourfold since 2021, and by 40% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year
Read more
Elephant, giraffe and wildcats found among Muscovites’ house pets
The responsible pet ownership bill was submitted to the State Duma in the autumn of 2010
Read more
Unjust fine on X confirms prospects for Europe’s ‘civilizational erasure’ — RDIF CEO
"EU’s viscous censorship machine and the unjust fine against X once again prove Trump’s National Security Strategy warning about Europe’s ‘stark prospect of civilizational erasure’," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Expert speculates that Zelensky's stay in Ireland might be permanent
Zoltan Koskovics also suggested that British intelligence services might stage an assassination attempt targeting him in order to prolong the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
German parliament turns down two anti-Russian resolutions
A total of 455 lawmakers voted against the first resolution, and 77 supported it
Read more
Russia plans to increase arms supplies to India in 2026 — official
According to FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugayev, the issues of logistics and supply of components for joint projects, including servicing of previously delivered equipment, have been resolved
Read more
Press review: US proposed four-part Ukraine plan as EU eyes expropriating Russian assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 5th
Read more
S-400 gets new features unusual for air defense systems — Almaz-Antey
Modernization potential of the S-400 Triumph air defense system allows it to quickly mitigate emerging threats during the special military operation
Read more
US Department of State describes talks with Ukrainian delegation as ‘constructive’
The talks will continue on December 6
Read more
Russia genuinely values friendly relations with India, Putin says
The Russian president pointed out that Soviet specialists had taken an active part in the construction of major industrial, energy and infrastructure facilities in India
Read more
Russians want Putin's take on special op, economy, social issues at year-end Q&A
According to the PF, by the middle of the day on December 5, more than 100,000 calls and messages with a variety of questions had already been received and processed
Read more
FIFA awards in first-ever Peace Prize to Trump
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States
Read more
Ukrainian military sites to be hit soon in retaliation for strike on Grozny — Kadyrov
According to Chechen leader, the attack on high-rise buildings makes absolutely no sense from the tactical point of view
Read more
Safety mechanisms activated during attack on CPC, no environmental threat — ministry
Kazakhstan uses all oil export options
Read more
US, Ukraine underscore need for ceasefire, de-escalation - Department of State
According to the document, the negotiators emphasized that "credible steps toward ceasefire and de-escalation" are necessary to prevent the conflict from breaking out again
Read more
Switzerland has 15 open cases on mercenarism in Ukraine
Current Swiss law prohibits citizens from becoming mercenaries in the armies of other countries
Read more
Nearly 30 light aircraft intercepted by Venezuelan military in 2025 — commander
According to Domingo Hernandez Larez, this was the 28th light plane intercepted this year and the 419th one since 2013
Read more
Putin links RT's ban in some countries to their fear of the truth
The Russian president described RT as the really trustful source of information, targeting a progressive audience
Read more
Supermodel Vodianova, TV presenter Shepelev to run 2018 FIFA Preliminary Draw show
The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Competition will be held on July 25 in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
In particular, during the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations
Read more
Hungary blocks European Commission’s plan for issuing Eurobonds to sponsor Kiev
According to the Politico, Hungary used its right to veto at a meeting of the ambassadors from the 27 EU countries in Brussels where they discussed a potential expropriation of Russian assets
Read more
Russia and India discussing localization of nuclear fuel production — Rosatom CEO
Likhachev also noted that Rosatom has agreed with India a on memorandum on the construction of new nuclear power units, on expanding the agenda to include low-power units, on engaging Indian partners in the fourth generation, and on localizing a whole range of fuel cycle competencies
Read more
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
Russia’s Defense Ministry has accepted new Kalashnikov AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles for service
Read more
European Commission’s plans on asset seizure contradict EU norms — Russian mission
According to the statement, any illegal actions with Russian assets will have long-term negative consequences for the European economy and will entail Russia’s harsh response measures
Read more
Washington, Kiev discuss post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine — Department of State
The talks were attended by Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andrey Gnatov
Read more
NATO sees future of European security hanging on Ukraine talks — WP
According to the newspaper, the US stance on Ukraine puts the EU in a difficult position and doesn’t breed trust within the community
Read more
Russia to continue conflict if Kiev rejects settlement — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia's position is clear, and it has not changed since the Alaska summit
Read more
Putin concludes two-day state visit to India
The Russian president held a series of bilateral talks with Indian officials, took part in the Russia-India Business Forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial
Read more
Russia to train Indian specialists to work in polar waters — Transport Ministry
According to the statement, a memorandum signed by Russia’s Transport Ministry and India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways creates the necessary legal basis for the training of qualified personnel
Read more
US fears Europe on verge of civilizational collapse — National Security Strategy
The document doubts that some European states would have the appropriate economic and military potential to remain reliable allies of Washington
Read more
Macron acknowledges that Europeans cannot compel Russia to negotiate Ukraine with them
According to the French president, it is necessary to "build up pressure on the Russian economy to compel Moscow to return to the negotiating table"
Read more
Russia’s National Wealth Fund reaches $175.21 bln as of December 1
As of November 1, the fund amounted to $173.89 bln
Read more
Two to three dozen minesweepers for Russian Navy to be built in St. Petersburg
Project 12700 Alexandrit seagoing minesweepers' displacement is 890 tons, speed is 16.5 knots, and crew is 44 navy men
Read more
US no longer sees Middle East as centerpiece of its foreign policy
According to the administration of US President Donald Trump, tensions among countries in the region have decreased significantly over the past year
Read more
Ukrainian army conducts punitive operations against civilians — official
Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said that this situation reflects the real policy pursued by the Kiev authorities today
Read more
Gazprom renews its record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia
In January-September of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via the Power of Siberia by more than 27%
Read more
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Israel about to be deported — Haaretz daily
As of today, the Israeli government has not decided whether to prolong the protection program and this issue is still under debates
Read more
Von der Leyen, Merz fail to convince Belgian PM to authorize seizure of Russian assets
"We agreed to continue our discussions with the aim of reaching a consensus at the European Council meeting on December 18," European Commission President said
Read more
US lobbies EU countries to block plans to use frozen Russian assets — Bloomberg
The news agency quoted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as saying there is "no possibility of leaving the money we mobilize to the US"
Read more
International Court of Justice ready to assess Kiev's crimes — Russian Foreign Ministry
The West's hopes of using "legal weapons" against Russia have once again failed, the ministry said
Read more
About 20 Indian banks open special rupee accounts for trade with Russia — Indian MFA
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the talks between the two countries’ leaders focused on economic issues, including trade
Read more
NATO destroys all relations with Russia — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the bloc's plans to dissolve the Russia-NATO Council do not really matter
Read more
Putin heads to Hungary to discuss economic ties, situation in Ukraine
According to the Kremlin press service, "advancing major joint projects in trade and economic sector and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties" will be top on the agenda
Read more
Putin meets with Indian president in New Delhi
Earlier, the Russian leader held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Number of Ukrainian emigrants rises by 166,000 in 2025, to 5.9 million — National Bank
The regulator attributed the trend to "a permission to leave the country for men aged 18-22," which came into force on August 28
Read more
More than 20 families separated by conflict in Ukraine to reunite soon — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova added that the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons collaborate on various human rights issues
Read more
Russia, India launching cooperation on unmanned transport vehicles — ministry
The countries are also discussing the possibility of integrating Russia's national digital transport and logistics platform with India's Unified Logistics Interface Platform
Read more
Russian ambassador to Germany warns of large-scale consequences in case of asset seizure
Sergey Nechayev said there are no "legal mechanisms" for the plans to appropriate the Bank of Russia's assets held in the Belgian Euroclear depository
Read more
India to lease submarine from Russia in 2028 — Indian government
"No new agreement has been signed between India and Russia," the government information bureau stated
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies setting up military base in Palmyra
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov commented on AP’s reports saying that Russia’s military are building a new military base in Palmyra
Read more
Tourist flow between Russia, India to increase 2.5-fold after launch of visa-free travel
The Russian side is currently awaiting a response from its Indian partners regarding the draft of the relevant intergovernmental agreement, which Russia prepared and submitted to India
Read more
EU sets unrealistic rules to punish companies that reject censorship — Durov
In Telegram co-founder's words, the EU exclusively targets platforms that host inconvenient or dissenting speech
Read more
Indian foreign ministry spokesman describes Putin’s visit as ‘highly successful’
"A visit to remember!" Randhir Jaiswal said
Read more
Russia did not annex Crimea, but extended helping hand to its people — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the residents of Crimea recognized that they had become part of an independent Ukraine following the Soviet Union's collapse
Read more
Moscow expects India to ease technical barriers for certain Russian goods — ministry
Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov stressed the importance of achieving parity in the negotiations
Read more
Ukraine drone attack damages port infrastructure in Temryuk — emergencies center
According to the emergency response center, 32 specialists and eight pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces chief: Turkish F-16 didn't warn Su-24M crew at agreed frequency
The Turkish Air Force’s F-16 fighter on November 24 shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M bomber that Ankara claims violated the country’s airspace on the border with Syria
Read more
Russian forces capture Ukrainian FPV drone operators near Krasnoarmeysk
According to commander of a Russian assault detachment Vladimir Khodykin, many Ukrainian soldiers were unaware that Krasnoarmeysk had been taken by Russian troops
Read more
Lavrov says Savchenko will be headache for Ukraine
The foreign minister considers handing the ex-servicewoman over to Kiev the right decision as Moscow had to bring back its citizens sentenced on terrorism charges in Ukraine
Read more
Potential visa-free travel, fuel supplies: takeaways from Putin-Modi negotiations
Russia is satisfied with the results of discussions with Indian counterparts in New Delhi, the country’s head of state noted
Read more
Moscow unable to share information on Syrian ex-President Assad’s stay in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he also could not provide any information whether the former leader of Syria held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past year
Read more
Chechen leader urges Ukrainians to make a stand against conflict with Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov added that captured Ukrainian servicemen often ask not to be returned back, fearing for their lives
Read more
EU, G7 to completely ban transportation of Russian oil on Western ships — Reuters
Representatives of the US and UK are actively promoting this idea at G7 technical meetings, sources told the agency
Read more
Modi joins Putin’s meeting with Indian President Murmu
After a closed-door meeting, Vladimir Putin and Droupadi Murmu took part in the ceremony of introducing the two countries’ delegations
Read more
US-Ukraine talks in Miami conclude — daily
The Ukrainian side at the talks was represented by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov
Read more
Foreigners can submit their question for Putin’s year-end Q&A, too — Rostelecom
Foreigners can call to the mobile hotline (+7 (499) 550-40-40 and +7 (495) 539-40-40) or submit their questions online on moskva-putinu.ru
Read more
Leader of Ukraine's unrecognized republic questioned in Russian court
Igor Plotnitsky is being questioned on the case of former Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko currently on trial in Russia
Read more
Source in Ukrainian intelligence calls Rubicon 'tough guys' — Le Parisien
According to a Ukrainian soldier in the drone battalion stationed near Krasnoarmeysk, which was previously liberated by the Russian Armed Forces, Rubicon has good weapons and well-trained operators
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green as week's trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 7.8 kopecks to 10.78 rubles
Read more
Russia can receive unlimited number of Indian specialists — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov confirmed that the labor mobility agreement was signed during the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi
Read more
Russia, India plan cooperation on bridge and tunnel construction
Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin discussed the development of land transport and infrastructure with India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Read more
Russia, India work together to establish multipolar world — Putin
The Russian President added that Moscow and New Delhi are firmly convinced that this system should rely on the central role of the United Nations
Read more
Finnish presidency fails to revive Helsinki Accords spirit within OSCE — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, all the ideas were about the ways to shrink interstate cooperation
Read more
Population collapse gathering pace in Ukraine — agency
Ukraine’s population, which stood at 42 million before the conflict, has now shrunk below 36 million
Read more
All EU countries should share Belgium’s risks regarding Russian assets — Merz
"Belgium's particular vulnerability in the issue of using the frozen Russian assets is indisputable, and must be addressed in such a way that all European states bear the same risk," the chancellor said
Read more
Umerov to hold another meeting with Witkoff, Kushner on Friday — media
According to the source, another round of talks "on further steps in the peace process" will be held in Florida
Read more
US, Ukraine discuss security, deterrence — Department of State
According to the document, the sides discussed "the results of recent meeting of the American side with the Russians and steps that could lead to ending" the conflict
Read more
High-rise Grozny City building attacked by Ukrainian drone — Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya condemned this attack as an attempt to intimidate the republic’s civilian population
Read more